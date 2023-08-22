Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army: When and where to watch 2023 Durand Cup clash? 

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC are all set to square off against Tribhuwan Army in the 2023 Durand Cup. The final Group E fixture is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Both teams are already out of the tournament, with Chennaiyin FC securing the top spot. Hyderabad FC's journey has been marred by off-field challenges, coupled with on-field struggles, resulting in a draw and a loss in the 2023 Durand Cup.

In their opening match, the Nizmas engaged in an exhilarating 1-1 tie against Delhi FC. Despite unfavorable conditions, head coach Conor Nestor would have expected more quality from his side.

Subsequently, they faced a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Chennaiyin FC, with overwhelming dominance from their southern rivals ultimately sealing their early exit.

None of their new signings have made an appearance, so it is certainly not a campaign that head coach Conor Nestor would have wanted. Nevertheless, their final game provides an opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talent against a side who have struggled defensively.

Meanwhile, Tribhuwan Army FC have also lost and drawn one game. The Nepalese side took the lead in their first game against Delhi FC, but they had to settle for a point in the end.

Similar to Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan also lost their second game to Chennaiyin FC, with the Marina Machans scoring three goals in a dominant performance.

With the two teams knocked out of the competition, the contest may well evolve into an open, end-to-end spectacle, as both sides are inclined towards an attacking style. However, the Nizams are the favorites to secure the three points and end their campaign on a high note.

Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army: 2023 Durand Cup match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army, Group E, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 22, 3:00 PM.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Hyderabad FC and Tribhuwan Army will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 3:00 pm IST on Tuesday,

Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Live streaming details

The game between Hyderabad FC and Tribhuwan Army: can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 3:00 pm IST on Tuesday.