'I am in talks with one ISL club currently', Jorge Costa opens up on the possibility of a return to India

Jorge Costa took Mumbai City FC to the ISL play-offs in 2018-19 in his very first season in charge.

Jorge Costa won 17 out of 38 games as Mumbai City FC head coach and could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for ISL clubs.

Jorge Costa could be on his way back to the ISL

In a massive development, former Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa hinted that a return to the ISL might not be too far off the horizon, provided the right project comes along.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the Portuguese revealed that he had received offers from a couple of ISL clubs, stating that he is currently in talks with one particular ISL side.

“Two clubs have given me offers but right now, I am sticking with one club in the ISL right now and I am waiting to see what the project is. If it is a good project, maybe you will see me back soon,” Jorge Costa quipped.

Jorge Costa led Mumbai City FC to the ISL play-offs in 2018-19

Jorge Costa arrived on Indian shores before the 2018-19 season and immediately stamped his authority on the ISL, leading Mumbai City FC to the play-offs in his first season.

Throughout that campaign and the one that followed, the Portuguese carved out a unique identity for the Islanders, wherein his charges fought valiantly, despite the odds being stacked against them.

Subsequently, many felt that Jorge Costa might not be too inclined to return to the ISL with another club, considering the bond he had forged at Mumbai City FC. Though the Portuguese admitted that the Islanders would always hold a special place in his heart, he also conceded that he might be back managing in the ISL.

“Mumbai City FC will always be in my heart, especially the way the fans and the club [the technical director Watson and everyone else] treated me. My heart is one thing but the other aspect is my job. If I have one good project in India and the ISL, I will be back. At the start, it was a different reality [being out of management]. India is a wonderful country with wonderful people. At the end of the day, managing is my job. This is my life. I love Mumbai City FC but if I have a good project, I will go for it,” Jorge Costa elaborated.

Additionally, Jorge Costa also opened up on how he had recently received a coaching offer from a national side, although he mentioned that he has kept that particular proposal on the back burner, at least for now.

Jorge Costa enjoyed a good tenure at Mumbai City FC

The Portuguese was at the helm at Mumbai City for two seasons in the ISL, winning 17 out of 38 encounters. More importantly though, he propelled the Islanders into the ISL’s elite, mere seasons after the club had been languishing in the bottom trenches.

Thus, one reckons that the Portuguese might prove to be a shrewd acquisition for any ISL side, considering the experience and desire for victory he would bring to the table.