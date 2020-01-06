'I am very happy with three points', says Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie | ISL 2019-20

Eelco Schattorie

Kerala Blasters got the better of visitors Hyderabad FC to secure three points after nine matches in the Indian Super League. Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vlatkor Drobarov, Messi Bouli and Seityasen Singh got on the score-sheet for the hosts to overcome Bobo's early strike in the first half.

Speaking about the match, the Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie expressed his satisfaction on grabbing the three points. He also mentioned that he hoped to carve out confidence from this high-scoring fixture.

I am very happy with three points. I think the first goal we conceded was from a defensive mistake. I knew they were going to attack. We recovered from that, a good corner and a good counter-attack. I think Messi and Moustapha were excellent. Jeakson did really good. I was not happy with the first 20-30 minutes because there was not much depth. I hope we get confidence out of this.

The hosts conceded a goal in the 14th minute but got on level terms within the next 20 minutes. The side came back from behind to collect points in a similar fashion, against ATK and Jamshedpur too. Schattorie felt nothing changed for Blasters and the mentality was right. He stated,

Nothing changed, because we did the same against Jamshedpur and ATK at home. There was nothing wrong with the mentality. We have been a few times very unlucky. One of the things lacking, in my opinion, is physicality, especially from the wingers. But, overall in the last game against NorthEast I had 100 percent conviction that we would win. Unfortunately, we had a penalty against us. This period and the mentality had nothing wrong with it.

The injury-struck squad has been a nightmare for the Dutchman right from the beginning of the season. Most of the games have seen a Blasters player being taken off with an injury. Schattorie says the forced changes are making things difficult for the side.

All the teams who are performing are having most of the time, consistency in their starting XI. We don't have that. We have a good team. But all those changes make it extremely difficult.

The head coach had Gianni Zuiverloon on the field after two months. The centre-back was paired up with Vlatkor Drobarov in defence. Schattorie heaped praise on the player stating he could make a difference.

I have to say Zuiverloon did fantastic, he took one from the backline. He trained only six times with the team. I am sitting on the sideline hoping that he will not get injured. Zuiverloon is a fantastic player, I can say that from all the forms we have. I really hope we can keep him fit becuase that makes a difference.

Kerala Blasters will now face league toppers ATK in Kolkata on the 12th of January.