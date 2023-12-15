"I can sense that good things are in store for us" - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto optimistic of the club's chances this season

Thangboi Singto, who was appointed as the head coach of Hyderabad FC ahead of the start of this season, has found the going quite challenging.

Under his watch, the Nawabs have got off to one of the worst starts in their history, and are languishing at the bottom of the league table with just four points to their name.

However, the master tactician, who has a lot of experience in Indian football having come through the ranks as a coach, knows that it is just a matter of time before the tables can turn. And anyone who has watched Hyderabad FC this season can attest to this fact.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Hyderabad's head coach Thangboi Singto spoke of the team's preparations for their next game against Odisha FC on Sunday and what the players have been up to behind the scenes.

Joe Knowles, who has had to play as the centre-forward, away from his regular winger's position, came in for high praise from the 49-year-old.

"See, we have had to play Joe Knowles out of his regular position, but he has shown a fantastic attitude to adapt to his new role. He is giving his best for the club and is willing to stand up when the team needs him. It is not easy for him to play there but we want someone who has had the experience of having played against top centre-backs," said Singto.

"He is more of an attacking winger but after we asked him to play as the number nine, he acted as a true professional. I can sense that good things are in store for us- we are certainly working hard enough for it. The players are giving their best on the training pitch; they want to win as badly as the rest of us, and at the end of the day, they are the ones who have to get it done," he added.

"During the game, when the crowds are shouting, the players will not be able to hear our instructions. But it is at times like these when true professionals step up, and that is what our players have been doing. I could not be prouder of the boys. I have always wanted them to take ownership of their decision-making on the pitch, and they are doing it. It is only the final piece of the puzzle which is lacking for us, and I am sure that we will get it soon," he elaborated.

"We have stressed keeping clean sheets as much as possible" - Thangboi Singto

The Yellow and Blacks have been rather unlucky this season as they have consistently had more possession than their opponents but failed to convert them into goals.

For a team that is languishing at the bottom of the standings, it is surprising to note that they have conceded more than one goal on just two occasions out of the ten times that they have played.

Five out of those games were when they conceded late goals to give away the advantage they had. All this points to the fact that they are playing good football but have been plain unlucky to not be perched higher in the standings.

"We are working really hard on goalscoring in training as well as including new routines from different parts of the pitch. Crossing is something we have worked on as well. I can tell you that the boys are giving their everything in training. There is nothing more I can ask for as the coach," said Singto.

Mohammad Yasir, who is another winger who can be asked to play up front since Knowles is doing so already, also comes up in conversation. However, Singto stressed striking the right balance.

"See, we can move players around the pitch and ask them to play in different positions, but we want some players in their original roles so that they can help us there. It is a subtle balance that we have to strike when asking players to move around, but as I said before, everyone has been so professional- they have done everything we have asked of them," he added.

Apart from not scoring goals, Hyderabad have not done too many things wrong this season.

However, Singto spoke about how important it was to keep clean sheets regularly as that will allow them to at least take one point out of the encounters.

"The defence has been fantastic this season although the stats don't say so. The stats also don't say that we got defeated in four-five matches purely because we conceded in the last fifteen minutes or so. But let me repeat, the defenders and our goalkeeper have been brilliant all season. However, we have stressed on keeping clean sheets as much as possible because if we do that, even if we don't score, we will be able to get at least a point from the game," he concluded.