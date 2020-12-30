"I'm currently in contact with a few teams outside India," says footballer Robin Singh

Undeterred by criticism, Indian footballer Robin Singh is rearing to return to the national football set-up, having entered a new phase of his life. After playing for Hyderabad FC and Real Kashmir last season, fans were curious to know what was the next step in Singh's career.

Sportskeeda got a chance to talk to Robin Singh about various subjects in an exclusive interview. The 30-year-old shed light on his parenthood, absence from transfer activities, and his determination to get back into the Indian national team.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. How did you keep yourself involved with the game during the lockdown?

A. The lockdown has given me time to work on myself mentally as well as physically. That being said, I kept training in a makeshift gym I created behind my house, and also picked up yoga to work on my flexibility and focus.

Q. You played for Real Kashmir earlier this year. How was the experience playing in a totally different geographic location?

A. The city’s support for its team is something I will cherish for a long time. It was definitely a change but Kashmir as a city is beautiful and hopefully, I will be back one day.

Q. What were the reasons behind your absence from the transfer window?

A. During the lockdown my wife and I welcomed the newest member of our family, our baby boy Memphis. It was important to be around Lianne and the baby at this time as lockdown got with itself a lot of challenges.

Family has always been a priority for me and I did not want to miss these special moments. That said, this phase has also given me time to rethink how I want to approach my game. I also had time to think about my mindset towards the game and how to keep improving myself to be ready as ever for the next best opportunity that comes my way.

Q. What are your thoughts on playing in a different country and its league?

A. I'm currently in contact with a few teams outside India. Things are still in process and I'm just waiting for things to flow, either outside or in India. If the opportunity comes my way, I would grab it and make sure I make my country and my family proud.

Q. How do you plan on making a comeback to the national team?

A. The national team comeback will happen when the time is right. For now, my focus is to play my best football for the club I join.

Q. What are your views on the current national team coach, Igor Stimac?

A. He’s a great coach who has a great vision for the Indian national team. I see the team is playing some amazing football and hopefully, I will be in his plans in the future if the need arises.

Q. If you could change something in the Indian football structure to make it better, what would it be?

A. Indian football, as we speak, is on the rise and the football eco-system has improved by leaps and bounds over the years. All we have to do as a nation is to make sure we play our part and take Indian football to new heights.

Q. What are your short-term and long-term goals at this point of your career?

A. As far as my short-term goal is concerned, I want to play well and help the team I'll be playing for in the future. But most importantly, I want to get back to my best as soon as possible. My long-term goal will be getting back into the national set-up, playing and scoring goals for my country.