I-League 2020-21: Akbar Nawas and Chennai City FC part ways

Singaporean football coach Akbar Nawas and Chennai City FC have mutually agreed to part ways a couple of months ahead of the start of the 2020-21 I-League. The news comes as a shock to several Chennai City fans as Nawas has been a very successful coach for the Tamil Nadu-based side in the recent past.

Initially appointed as a technical director, Akbar Nawas was eventually given the head coach's role following the dismissal of V Soundararajan. The 48-year-old's first season in charge saw an unprecedented turn in fortunes as they went on to claim the 2018-19 I-League title.

Under Nawas, the club also had an impressive run in the 2019 Indian Super Cup, becoming the first I-League side to reach the semi-final. Their most memorable moment in the tournament came in the quarterfinal against a star-studded Bengaluru FC lineup. Nestor Gordillo and Pedro Manzi got on the scoresheet as Chennai City FC secured a 2-1 win at the Kalinga Stadium.

Despite resistance from a few clubs in the league, the I-League is set to begin in the third or fourth week of December. It remains to be seen who replaces Akbar Nawas at the helm for Chennai City FC in the upcoming season.

CCFC would like to thank Akbar for his exemplary contribution to the club.We wish the very best for his future endeavours.

We would like to thank Akbar for our long-standing collaboration. #CCFC #ThankYouAkbar pic.twitter.com/f2tFz6TIEv — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) October 26, 2020

Chennai City FC looking at raising investment from Europe

Reports from several media outlets seem to suggest that Rohit Ramesh, the owner of Chennai City FC, is on the lookout for investors from Europe. Swiss club FC Basel is currently helping the Chennai City management to raise capital.

“We are overall looking to raise around €40 million (or approximately ₹340 crores). We already have a European partner on board (in FCB) so this allows us to try and look for investors who would want to invest in Indian football through our club,” Chennai City co-owner Rohit Ramesh.

FC Basel will help raise capital again for Chennai City FC, while other potential investors are sports funds, including Fund Sports Business, Zurich. Plenty to look forward to for @ChennaiCityFC as they target 40 million Euros investment https://t.co/6lZDmDQZzx — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) October 25, 2020

A few reports go on to suggest that clubs are looking to set up academies in Coimbatore.