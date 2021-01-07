I-League 2020-21: Complete timetable, match timings, fixture details & PDF download of full schedule

The 2020-21 edition of the I-League is set to commence on the 9th of January, 2021. All matches of the upcoming edition will take place in Kolkata behind closed doors to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The organisers have released the schedule for the first ten rounds (50 games), while the schedule for the second half of the season will be released in due course of time.

Click here to download the fixture list for the upcoming season.

The season opener of the 2020/21 edition will see new entrants Sudeva Delhi FC locking horns with Mohammedan SC. The latter made it to the I-League after winning the qualifiers in October.

Indian Arrows used to be the only team without any overseas players as the club was launched with the motive of giving opportunities to budding Indian footballers. But this edition will see Sudeva Delhi FC also playing without any overseas players in their ranks.

This I-League season will miss the Kolkata Derby after the two clubs joined the Indian Super League. It will be interesting to see how other clubs capitalize on the absence of the Kolkata heavyweights, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal this time.

I-League 2020/21 starts off with a few interesting fixtures

Matchday 1 will witness many interesting games as rebranded club Roundglass Punjab FC will take on former champions Aizawl FC. On the same day, the strong and consistent Gokulam Kerala FC will face off against Chennai City FC.

IFA Shield champions Real Kashmir FC will go up against TRAU in the opening week of the season. Indian Arrows will also take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the same week. The two sides have only Indian players in their ranks, which will make it an exciting clash to watch.

The clubs look evenly matched on paper, with all the teams having the firepower to win the I-League title this time.