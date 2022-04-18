Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan FC will take on Rajasthan FC in the 73rd match of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Sreenidi Deccan FC are placed 11th in the I-League points table with 20 points from 11 encounters. They have registered six wins and a couple of draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Their remaining three games ended in losses.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC have 15 points to their name from as many encounters as Sreenidi Deccan FC. They are in seventh place with three wins and a couple of losses so far this season. Their remaining six games ended in draws.

The Rajasthan-based club head into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against NEROCA FC. Khaiminthang Lhungdim scored the first goal of the game in the third minute to hand the latter side the lead in the game.

However, Sardor Jakhonov put one into the back of the net in the 66th minute to level the scores.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, defeated Aizawl FC in their previous I-League econunter. They won the game by a couple of goals and will look to extend their winning momentum in the competition.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Head-to-head

Both sides made their I-League debuts during the ongoing edition of the league. Thus, this will be the first meeting between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Rajasthan FC.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan FC: Prediction

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 Rajasthan FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar