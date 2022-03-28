Aizawl FC vs Kenkre: Who will win today's I-League match?

Aizawl FC will take on Kenkre FC in Match 44 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Aizawl FC are placed 10th in the points table with six points from seven matches. They have registered a couple of victories and five losses to their name thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are reeling at the bottom of the I-League standings with just two points. They have had a couple of draws and four losses so far this season.

Aizawl FC met the Churchill Brothers in their previous I-League encounter. Kenneth Ikechukwu and Komron Tursunov each scored a goal each for the Goa-based club during the first half of the game. Aizawl FC striker Samuel Lalmuanpuia put one into the back of the net during the second half of the game but that didn't seem like enough to help the club get past the victory line.

Rajasthan FC, on the other hand, met Kenkre FC in their previous outing. The match ended in a stalemate as both sides failed to score a single goal.

Aizawl FC vs Kenkre: Head-to-head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, both sides will meet each other for the first time.

Matches Played: 0

Aizawl FC wins: 0

Kenkre FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Aizawl FC vs Kenkre: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Aizawl FC vs Kenkre: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Aizawl FC vs Kenkre: Prediction

Kenkre FC haven't performed up to the mark so far this season. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC have a better run when compared to their opponents. It wouldn't be of any surprise if they win this encounter.

Prediction: Aizawl FC 1 - 0 Kenkre FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy