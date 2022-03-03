Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Aizawl FC will lock horns with Mohammedan SC in Match 9 of the I-League 2021-22 on Thursday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Aizawl FC took on Real Kashmir FC in their season opener on 27 December. Tiago Adan scored the first goal of the night for the Kashmir-based club. However, a strike by Lalthakima in the 38th minute leveled the scores.

Adan struck once again right before half-time to give his side the lead in the game. Later, the two sides scored a goal each to hand Real Kashmir FC a 3-2 win.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, defeated Sudeva Delhi FC in their opening encounter of the season. SK Faiaz and Marcus Joseph each scored a goal for the Black Panthers. Delhi's Abhijit Sarkar struck one during stoppage time, but that wasn't enough for the club to bag a point.

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Head-to-Head

Aizawl FC have a 100% win record against the Black Panthers, having won all three of their meetings thus far.

Matches played: 3

Aizawl FC wins: 3

Mohammedan SC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Team News

All players from both sides will be available for selection for this I-League fixture.

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook page

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

Aizawl FC have been a better side than Mohammedan SC over the last few years. However, they didn't have the best of starts to the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will look to add another victory to their tally. They will be high on confidence after a win in their season opener and will be keen to register their first-ever victory against Aizawl FC.

Taking all aspects into consideration, we're predicting a draw.

Prediction: Aizawl FC 1 - 1 Mohammedan SC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee