Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

Former champions Aizawl FC will face Real Kashmir FC in the first match of the I-League 2021-22 relegation phase on Friday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. Both teams finished in the bottom six of Phase 1 and were demoted to the Relegation group in Phase 2.

Real Kashmir FC are enduring a difficult season which saw them narrowly miss out on qualifying for the championship phase. They are eighth in the I-League standings with 13 points from 12 games. So far in this season's league, they have two victories, three losses and seven draws.

Following a challenging first phase, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson aims to finish on a high note.

Yan Law's Aizawl FC haven't enjoyed a rich vein of form either. They are currently 10th in the table with 12 points after 12 games. The club have gone winless in their last three games.

The narrative of the current I-League season is rather tricky for both sides, but a win keeps their spirits high heading into the new season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can overcome their previous setbacks and get back on track.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Head-to-head

Real Kashmir have never lost a game to former champions Aizawl FC. The Kashmiri outfit have played Aizawl a total of six times, with the former emerging victorious four times. The other two fixtures between them ended in a stalemate.

When the two teams last met, Real Kashmir came out on top with a 3-2 victory.

Matches Played: 6

Real Kashmir wins: 4

Aizawl wins: 0

Draws: 2

Top scorers in the current season

Real Kashmir FC: Mason Robertson (seven goals in 11 matches) and Tiago Adan (seven goals in nine matches)

Aizawl FC: Aser Pierrick Dipanda (three goals in eight matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

Real Kashmir FC: Niraj Kumar (one clean sheet in two matches)

Aizawl FC: Anuj Kumar (three clean sheets in eight matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Anuj Kumar - 46 (Aizawl FC)

Most ariel duels won: Mason Lee Robertson - 64 (Real Kashmir)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee