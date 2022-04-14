Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Who will win today's I-League match?

Aizawl FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan in the 67th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Thursday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. The two sides head into this encounter on the back of contrasting results.

Aizawl FC are placed ninth in the I-League standings with 12 points from 11 encounters. They have registered four wins and seven losses so far in the ongoing edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC finds themselves in fourth place with 17 points from ten games. They have registered five wins and three losses to their name this season, while their remaining couple of games ended in draws.

The Vizag-based club squared off against Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous encounter. Aminou Bouba & Jourdaine Fletcher each scored a goal during the first half to give the Kerala-based club a 2-0 lead in the game.

Sreenidi Deccan FC striker David Castañeda Muñoz struck once during the second half. However, that wasn't enough as they ended up on the losing side.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, defeated NEROCA FC during their previous I-League encounter.

Lalremsanga Fanai scored a goal in the fifth minute and Ayush Dev Chhetri put one into the back of the net in the 54th minute to guide the Mizoram-based club to a 2-0 victory.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Aizawl FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Prediction

Aizawl FC 1 - 1 Sreenidi Deccan FC

