Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi: Who will win today's I-League match?

Aizawl FC will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Wednesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. Both sides are playing their last encounter this season and will look to finish their campaign on a high.

Aizawl FC are placed second in the I-League Relegation zone points table with 18 points from 16 matches. They have six wins and 10 losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC are placed one spot below Aizawl FC. With 17 points rm 16 encounters, they find themselves in third place. They have four wins and five draws this season, while the Delhi-based club have registered seven losses in the 2021-22 I-League season.

They head into this encounter on the back of a 0-0 draw against the Indian Arrows.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, squared off against TRAU FC during their previous outing. Salam Johnson Singh and Helder Lobato each scored a goal during the first half to guide the latter side to a 2-0 victory.

Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi: Head-to-head

The two teams have played three games against each other in the I-League. Aizawl FC have a couple of wins to their name.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC haven't won a single match, while their remaining game between the two sides ended in a draw.

Matches played: 3

Aizawl FC wins: 2

Sudeva Delhi FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi: Prediction

Aizawl FC 2 - 1 Sudeva Delhi FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar