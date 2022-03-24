Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

The Churchill Brothers will take on Aizawl FC in Match 35 of the I-League 2021-22 on Thursday (March 24) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Churchill Brothers are placed 12th in the I-League table with four points from six games. They have one win and a draw to their name, while their remaining four games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are placed eighth in the I-League standings with six points from as many encounters as the Churchill Brothers SC. They have a couple of wins and four losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

The Churchill Brothers met Rajasthan FC in their previous I-League fixture. Alocious Muthayyan scored a brace to guide his side to a comfortable 2 - 0 victory.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, defeated the Indian Arrows in their previous outing. Cameroonian striker Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka struck twice to help his side bag all three points with ease.

Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on three occasions thus far, with Churchill Brothers SC having won one game. Aizawl have no wins to their name, with the remaining two matches ending in draws.

Matches Played: 3

Aizawl FC wins: 0

Churchill Brother SC wins: 1

Draws: 2

Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

Both sides have fared equally well this season. One can thus expect a hard-fought contest between the two sides.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers 1-1 Aizawl FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee