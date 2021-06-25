Gokulam Kerala FC sign midfielder Krishnananda Singh

I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC have roped in Manipur midfielder Krishnananda Singh ahead of the new season, the club confirmed on June 25 (Friday).

Krishnananda Singh can play on the flanks or can be considered for the attacking or defensive midfielder's position, having played a versatile role for his former club Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU FC).

The 25-year-old started his professional career with TRAU FC in the I-League. He played 16 games during the 2019/20 edition of the league, where he found the net thrice. The following season, Krishnananda Singh featured in eight games for the club and assisted a couple of times.

He didn't get enough game time during the previous edition of the league but performed decently in whatever little opportunities he got. Both of Singh's assists last season came in a losing cause against Gokulam Kerala FC.

To everyone's surprise, the Malabarians roped in the young midfielder for the 2021/22 I-League season.

“I am glad to be part of the current I-League team. The playing style of Gokulam Kerala FC was top-notch last season and I believe I can add strength to them. The club is very ambitious about their target and their philosophy aligns with mine. I am looking forward to winning more titles with the Kerala side,” said Krishnananda Singh.

Is Krishnananda Singh a good addition to the GKFC ranks?

Krishnananda Singh will be a great addition to the Gokulam Kerala FC squad as head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese prefers to play attacking style of football. Singh will surely get a few opportunities to prove himself under the guidance of the Italian coach.

Gokulam Kerala president VC Praveen also stated that Singh would be a perfect fit for the GKFC squad thanks to his urge to attack.

“We have been constantly tracking Krishnananda’s performance for the past two seasons. We loved his versatility and his urge to attack. He will strengthen our team for sure."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee