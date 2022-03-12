×
Create
Notifications

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

James Kithan - Image Courtesy: Gokulam Kerala FC Twitter
James Kithan - Image Courtesy: Gokulam Kerala FC Twitter
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 12, 2022 01:51 PM IST
Preview

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Kenkre FC in Match 23 of the I-League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala FC are placed third in the I-League standings with seven points from three games this season. They have registered a couple of victories and a loss thus far in the ongoing edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC find themselves in 11th place with just a single point from a couple of games. They have one loss and a draw to their name this season.

The Malabarians walked into this encounter on the back of a 5 - 1 victory against Real Kashmir FC. Luka Majcen and Jourdaine Fletcher scored a couple of goals apiece for the Kerala-based club during the first half of the game.

Real Kashmir FC's Tiago Adan converted a penalty in the 48th minute to make the score 4 - 1. Jithin struck in the 66th minute to ensure a comfortable 5 - 1 for Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous outing.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, started their I-League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC. However, they succummed to a massive defeat against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their last I-League fixture. The Punjab-based club scored four goals and didn't allow their opponent to get past their defense.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC are undoubtedly a stronger and more consistent side when compared to Kenkre FC. They have experienced players on their side and will get past Kenkre FC with ease.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 4 - 0 Kenkre FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी