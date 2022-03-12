Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Kenkre FC in Match 23 of the I-League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala FC are placed third in the I-League standings with seven points from three games this season. They have registered a couple of victories and a loss thus far in the ongoing edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC find themselves in 11th place with just a single point from a couple of games. They have one loss and a draw to their name this season.

The Malabarians walked into this encounter on the back of a 5 - 1 victory against Real Kashmir FC. Luka Majcen and Jourdaine Fletcher scored a couple of goals apiece for the Kerala-based club during the first half of the game.

Real Kashmir FC's Tiago Adan converted a penalty in the 48th minute to make the score 4 - 1. Jithin struck in the 66th minute to ensure a comfortable 5 - 1 for Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous outing.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, started their I-League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC. However, they succummed to a massive defeat against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their last I-League fixture. The Punjab-based club scored four goals and didn't allow their opponent to get past their defense.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC are undoubtedly a stronger and more consistent side when compared to Kenkre FC. They have experienced players on their side and will get past Kenkre FC with ease.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 4 - 0 Kenkre FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy