Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns with Real Kashmir FC in Match 14 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Gokulam Kerala FC are placed third in the points table with four points from a couple of games. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC find themselves in fifth place with as many points as the Malabarians from two games.

Gokulam Kerala FC started their season with a 1-0 victory against Churchill Brothers SC. The Kerala-based club drew their second encounter against NEROCA FC as both sides failed to score a goal.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC started their campaign with a bang. They defeated Aziwal FC 3-2 in their opening encounter of the I-League this season. The Kashmir-based club squared off against Kenkre FC in their second encounter of the season.

Kenkre FC's Vijay Nagappan scored right before half-time to give his side the lead in the game. Mason Robertson equalized in the 66th minute and ensured both sides took a point each.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Head-to-Head

Both sides have played five matches against each other, with Real Kashmir FC winning two matches. The Malabarians haven't won a single game, while three games between the two sides ended in draws.

Their most recent encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Matches played: 5

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 0

Real Kashmir FC wins: 2

Draws: 3

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Team News

All players from both sides will be available for selection for this I-League fixture.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Prediction

Both teams are title contenders this season and will give their best shot when they meet each other on Monday. They have performed equally well this season and it'll be a tough contest between the two sides.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 1 - 1 Real Kashmir FC

