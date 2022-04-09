Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on the Indian Arrows in the 62nd match of the I-League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of contrasting results.

Gokulam Kerala FC are placed second in the I-League standings with 21 points from nine encounters. They have registered six wins and three draws so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows have six points from as many encounters. They are currently in 11th place with one win and three draws, while their remaining five matches ended in losses.

Gokulam Kerala FC squared off against Sreenidi Deccan FC in their previous outing. Aminou Bouba scored the opening goal of the night in the 4th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead in the game. Jourdaine Fletcher scored the second goal for Gokulam to ensure a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Sreenidi Deccan FC player David Castañeda Muñoz put one into the back of the net to make the score 2-1.

Indian Arrows, on the other hand, succummed to a 3-1 defeat against RoundGlass Punjab FC. They will look to get back to winning ways before time runs out.

Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other a couple of times thus far, with Gokulam Kerala FC having won both games thus far.

Matches Played: 2

Gokulam Kerala FC: 2

Indian Arrows: 0

Draws: 0

Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC are strong contenders to win the I-League 2021-22. Thus, they are likely to get past the Indian Arrows with ease.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 3 - 1 Indian Arrows

Edited by Diptanil Roy