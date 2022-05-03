Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on NEROCA FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala are atop the I-League standings with 34 points from 14 games. They have ten wins and four draws to their name in the ongoing edition of the I-League. The Kerala-based club are the only side not to have lost a single match in the competition this season.

Meanwhile, NEROCA are at the bottom of the standings with 19 points from 15 games. They have four wins and losses apiece to their name in the 2021-22 I-League season, while their remaining seven games ended in draws.

Gokulam Kerala head into this game off a 1-1 draw against Churchill Brothers SC. Both teams scored a goal apiece in the first half of the game to force a share of the spoils.

NEROCA, meanwhile, squared off against Mohammedan SC in their last I-League encounter. Marcus Joseph scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute, while Henry Kisekka found the net in stoppage time to lead the Black Panthers to a comfortable 2-0 victory on the night.

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA: Head-to-head

The two teams have played eight games against each other till date. Gokulam Kerala FC and NEROCA FC have registered three wins apiece against the other, while the remaining two games have ended in draws.

Matches played: 8.

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 3.

NEROCA FC wins: 3.

Draws: 2.

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0 NEROCA FC.

