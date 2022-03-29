Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) will take on Rajasthan FC (RFC) in Match 47 of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.
GKFC are placed second in the I-League standings with 14 points from six matches. They have four wins and a couple of draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. The Kerala-based club hasn't lost a single game so far this season.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC find themselves at seventh place with nine points from six encounters. They have two wins and a loss to their name, while their remaining three matches ended in draws.
Both sides head into this game on the back of a draw in their respective previous encounters.
Gokulam Kerala FC took on Mohammedan SC in their most recent outing. Anđelo Rudović scored a goal in the 27th minute to give the Blank Panthers a lead in the game. However, Luka Majcen converted a penalty in the second half to ensure his side bags a point.
Rajasthan FC's previous I-League match against Kenkre FC ended in a stalemate as well.
Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between Gokulam Kerala FC and Rajasthan FC.
Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Team News
RFC defender Tarif Akhand will miss the upcoming contest as he was sent off in the club's previous game.
Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details
TV: 1Sports.
Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.
Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Prediction
Both sides have played well in the ongoing edition of the I-League. However, GKFC have been far more consistent and are strong favorites to bag three full points.
Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0 Rajasthan FC