Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) will take on Rajasthan FC (RFC) in Match 47 of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

GKFC are placed second in the I-League standings with 14 points from six matches. They have four wins and a couple of draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. The Kerala-based club hasn't lost a single game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC find themselves at seventh place with nine points from six encounters. They have two wins and a loss to their name, while their remaining three matches ended in draws.

Both sides head into this game on the back of a draw in their respective previous encounters.

Gokulam Kerala FC took on Mohammedan SC in their most recent outing. Anđelo Rudović scored a goal in the 27th minute to give the Blank Panthers a lead in the game. However, Luka Majcen converted a penalty in the second half to ensure his side bags a point.

Rajasthan FC's previous I-League match against Kenkre FC ended in a stalemate as well.

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Gokulam Kerala FC and Rajasthan FC.

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Team News

RFC defender Tarif Akhand will miss the upcoming contest as he was sent off in the club's previous game.

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC: Prediction

Both sides have played well in the ongoing edition of the I-League. However, GKFC have been far more consistent and are strong favorites to bag three full points.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0 Rajasthan FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee