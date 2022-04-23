Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 match on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala FC are placed atop the table with 30 points from 12 matches this season. They have nine victories and three draws to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed third in the table with 23 points from as many encounters as Gokulam Kerala FC. They have seven wins and three losses thus far this season, while their remaining couple of games ended in draws.

The Malabarians squared off against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their previous outing. Aminou Bouba scored the first goal of the match to give the former side the lead during half-time. However, Bouba scored an own goal during the early minutes of the second half to level the score at 1-1.

The Kerala-based club scored a couple more goals in the second half to win the game 3-1.

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on three occasions thus far, with Gokulam Kerala FC having won all of them.

Matches Played: 3

Gokulam Kerala FC: 3

RoundGlass Punjab FC: 0

Draw: 0

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Prediction

Going by their form and consistency this season, table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC are expected to clinch a win in this contest.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 4-1 RoundGlass Punjab FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee