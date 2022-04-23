×
Create
Notifications

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC players train ahead of their upcoming I-League encounter against RoundGlass Punjab FC (Image courtesy: I-League Twitter)
Gokulam Kerala FC players train ahead of their upcoming I-League encounter against RoundGlass Punjab FC (Image courtesy: I-League Twitter)
Farzan Mohamed
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Preview

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 match on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala FC are placed atop the table with 30 points from 12 matches this season. They have nine victories and three draws to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed third in the table with 23 points from as many encounters as Gokulam Kerala FC. They have seven wins and three losses thus far this season, while their remaining couple of games ended in draws.

The Malabarians squared off against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their previous outing. Aminou Bouba scored the first goal of the match to give the former side the lead during half-time. However, Bouba scored an own goal during the early minutes of the second half to level the score at 1-1.

The Kerala-based club scored a couple more goals in the second half to win the game 3-1.

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on three occasions thus far, with Gokulam Kerala FC having won all of them.

Matches Played: 3

Gokulam Kerala FC: 3

RoundGlass Punjab FC: 0

Draw: 0

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab: Prediction

Going by their form and consistency this season, table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC are expected to clinch a win in this contest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 4-1 RoundGlass Punjab FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी