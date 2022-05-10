Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Tuesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala FC are placed atop the Championship standings with 40 points from 16 encounters. They have 12 wins and four losses in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC find themselves placed fifth in the points table with 26 points from as many encounters as Gokulam Kerala FC. They have seven wins and four losses this season, while their remaining five games ended in draws.

Both teams are coming off a win in their respective previous matches.

The Malabarians squared off against Rajasthan FC in their previous I-League encounter. Jourdaine Fletcher scored the lone goal of the match in the 27th minute to guide his side to a 1-0 victory.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, met RoundGlass Punjab FC in their latest I-League fixture. Nigerian footballer Ogana Louis scored a brace to guide the Vizag-based club to a 2-0 victory.

Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other only once in the history of the I-League. Gokulam Kerala FC won the game 2-1.

Matches played: 1

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 1

Sreenidi Deccan FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan: Prediction

Going by their consistency, Gokulam Kerala FC are likely to win this encounter with ease.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee