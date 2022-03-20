Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Indian Arrows will take on Aizawl FC in Match 31 of the I-League 2021-22 on Sunday (March 20) at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata.

The Arrows are ninth in the I-League standings with five points from four games. They have one win and one loss, while their two other games ended in draws.

Aizawl FC, meanwhile, are 12th in thepoints table with three points from five games. They have registered one victory and four losses in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Their only victory this season came against Sudeva Delhi FC.

Indian Arrows are coming off a goalless draw against Rajasthan FC. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 in their previous outing. Nishchal Chandan scored the opening goal of the night in the fourth minute. However, Lalliansanga scored twice in stoppage time to down the Delhi-based club.

Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC: Head to Head

The two teams have met each other on seven occasions thus far, with both sides winning a couple of games apiece. The remaining three games between the two sides have ended in draws.

Matches Played: 7.

Indian Arrows wins: 2.

Aizawl FC wins: 2.

Draws: 3.

Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

Both teams have fared equally well in the ongoing edition of the I-League and have a pretty even record against the other in recent games. This game will likely end in a draw.

Prediction: Indian Arrows 1-1 Aizawl FC.

