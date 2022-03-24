Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan: Who will win today's I-League match?

Indian Arrows will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in Match 37 of the I-League 2021-22 on Thursday (March 24) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Arrows are tenth in the I-League standings with five points from as many games. They have registered only a single victory this season, while they have drawn and lost twice apiece.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC are fourth in the points table with ten points from six outings. They have three wins and a draw to their name, while they have lost twice thus far.

The Indian Arrows lost their previous I-League game against Aizawl FC. Asier Pierrick Dipanda Dicka scored a brace to help his team bag all three points on the night.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, meanwhile, beat Sudeva Delhi FC in their previous outing. David Castaneda Munoz scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute to guide the Deccan-based club a 1-0 victory.

Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan: Head-to-head

Sreenidi Deccan FC are making their I-League debut this season. This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Matches Played: 0.

Sreenidi Deccan FC wins: 0.

Indian Arrows wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection, with no injury and suspension worries in both rosters.

Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan: Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan FC have performed better than the Indian Arrows in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They are coming off an easy win and will look to continue their winning momentum in the competition.

Predcition: Indian Arrows 0-2 Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Edited by Bhargav