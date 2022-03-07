Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Kenkre FC will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in Match 17 of the 2021-22 I-League at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, March 8.

Kenkre FC are placed eighth in the I-League points table with one point, having drawn the only game they've played thus far.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC find themselves in fourth place with four points. The Punjab-based club have a win and draw each thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Kenkre FC squared off against Real Kashmir FC in their season opener. Vijay Nagappan scored a goal at 45+1 to give the new entrants a 1-0 lead in the game.

Real Kashmir FC's Mason Robertson scored a goal in the 66th minute to level the scores. Thus, both sides had to split one point each.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Rajasthan FC. They met Churchill Brothers in their second encounter of the season.

Kurtis Guthrie and Kenneth Ikechukwu scored a couple of goals each for their side to split points.

Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Head-to-head

The two sides will play against each other for the first time. Hence, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 0

Kenkre FC wins: 0

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Team News

RoundGlass Punjab FC missed the services of CK Vineeth and Robin Singh, who were suspended during their previous encounter. However, both players have returned and will be available for selection.

Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Prediction

Both sides have had a decent run so far this season. However, RoundGlass Punjab FC are a stronger side on paper and do have several experienced players in their ranks.

Prediction: Kenkre FC 0 - 2 RoundGlass Punjab FC

Edited by Arjun Panchadar