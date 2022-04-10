Mohammedan SC vs RoundGlass Punjab: Who will win today's I-League match?

Mohammedan SC will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in the 66th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Sunday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Black Panthers are second in the I-League points table with 22 points from nine games. They have registered seven victories so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. The Kolkata-based club have one loss and a draw apiece this season.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC find themselves in fourth place in the I-League standings with 17 points. They have registered five wins so far in the I-League 2021-22. The Punjab-based club have a couple of draws and losses apiece this season.

Mohammedan SC squared off against Rajasthan FC in their previous outing. The former won the game 2-1, courtesy of two goals in the first half.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, meanwhile, met the Indian Arrows during their previous I-League fixture. Kurtis Guthrie, Maheson Singh Tongbram and Rupert Nongrum scored a goal apiece in the second half of the game.

Jaspreet Singh scored an own goal in the 98th minute, which saw the Indian Arrows reduce the arrears. However, that was too little too late as RGPFC won the game 3-1 to bag all three points.

Mohammedan SC vs RoundGlass Punjab: Head-to-head

The two teams have met each other a couple of times, with both games ending in draws. Both sides are yet to win a game against the other.

Matches Played: 2.

Mohammedan SC: 0.

RoundGlass Punjab FC: 0.

Draws: 2.

Mohammedan SC vs RoundGlass Punjab: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Mohammedan SC vs RoundGlass Punjab: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Mohammedan SC vs RoundGlass Punjab: Prediction

Mohammedan SC 1-1 RoundGlass Punjab FC.

