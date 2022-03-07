Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Mohammedan SC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in Match 13 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC are placed atop the points table with six points, having won both matches they've played thus far. They will look to remain unbeaten going forward into the competition. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC find themselves in seventh place with three points from two matches.

The Black Panthers started their season with a 2 - 1 victory over Sudeva Delhi FC. They extended their winning streak when they took on Aizwal FC in their second encounter this season. Marcus Joseph struck twice to help Mohammedan SC bag three full points on Matchday 2.

Sreenidi Deecan FC, on the other hand, lost their season opener against NEROCA FC. However, they bounced back and defeated TRAU in their previous outing. David Munoz's brace and Ogana Louis' goal guided the club to a 3 - 1 victory.

Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Head-to-Head

Both sides will play against each other for the first time. So, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 0.

Mohammedan SC wins: 0.

Sreenidi Deccan FC wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Prediction

Both sides have scored several goals in their first couple of games. One can expect goals galore when the two sides take on each other on Monday. However, the Blank Panthers have an experienced side when compared to their opponents and are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 3 - 2 Sreenidi Deecan FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy