Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Mohammedan SC will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in Match 6 of the 2021-22 I-League season. The fixture will take place on Monday, December 27, at Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Black Panthers won the recently concluded edition of the Calcutta Football League (CFL). Mohammedan SC got their hands on the trophy after 40 long years and will look to replicate the same performance in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Andjelo Rudović, Shaher Shaheen, Nikola Stojanović and Marcus Joseph are the four foreign players who will represent the club this season.

Milan Singh is the most experienced Indian player in the side, having played for nine different clubs on the Indian football circuit since his debut in 2010. Jersey no.1 Mithun Samanta is likely to don the gloves for the Kolkata-based club this season.

Meanwhile, new entrants Sedeva Delhi FC will sport a complete Indian squad in their debut I-League season. The club have signed only Indian players with a focus on promoting and nurturing youngsters from the country.

The team will be coached by former Indian defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Head-to-Head

Both sides will play against each other for the first time. They have never met each other so far.

Matches played: 0.

Mohammedan SC wins: 0.

Sudeva Delhi FC wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Prediction

Mohammedan SC have the upper hand considering the experience their players bring to the side. Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC have several inexperienced players who are yet to get any exposure on the big stage.

However, with Mehrajuddin Wadoo bringing plenty of experience and tactics into the side, one can expect them to upset their opponents on any given day.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 1 - 1 Sudeva Delhi FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra