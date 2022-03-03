NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the eighth match of the I-League on Thursday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

NEROCA FC are placed second in the I-League standings, while Gokulam Kerala FC find themselves in 5th place. Both sides won their season openers and will be riding high on confidence as they head into this fixture.

The Manipur-based club defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC 3-2 on 27th December in the opening fixture of the season. Sergio Mendigutzia's hat-trick helped the side bag three full points.

Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, took on Churchill Brothers SC in their season opener on 26th December. Sharif Mukhammad converted a penalty in the 16th minute for the Malabarians and guided the Kerala-based club to victory with ease.

The two sides will look to move up the points table .

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Head-to-Head

Both sides have met each other on seven occasions thus far, winning three games each. Their remaining one game ended in a 1-1 draw. The two sides last played during the 2020-21 edition of the I-League, which was a one-sided affair as Gokulam Kerala FC won the match 4-1.

Matches played: 7

NEROCA FC wins: 3

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 3

Draws: 1

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Team News

All players from both sides will be available for selection for the I-League fixture.

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook page

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Prediction

NEROCA FC scored three goals in their opening encounter but against an easy opponent. They will surely face challenges when they take on the Malabarians on Thursday and will thus find it difficult to score goals.

Meanwhile, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC have a strong team and are likely to get past NEROCA with ease. They will find it comparatively easier to find the back of the net and could bag three full points.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 1 - 3 Gokulam Kerala FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava