NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

North Eastern Re Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in match 4 of the I-League. The fixture will take place on Monday at Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

NEROCA FC have a young squad full of upcoming players. The I-League will be the perfect stage for these youngsters to prove their mettle.

The Imphal-based club have four foreign players in their squad. They are Ghanaian defender Ben Quansah, Lebanon striker Mohamad Kdouh and Spanish players Sergio Mendigutxia & Juan Mera.

They have also roped in striker Sweden Fernandes on a season-long contract from Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad FC.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, finished as the runner-up in the previous edition of the IFA Shield. Ghanaian defender Mohamed Awal and Colombian striker Juan David Castañeda will ply their trade for the club in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

The latter was exceptional in the recently concluded IFA Shield. The team will hope that he continues his fine run in the I-League as well. Moreover, experienced goalie Ubaid CK is expected to stand tall between the sticks.

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Head-to-Head

The two sides have never met each other in the past. They will play against each other for the first time on Monday.

Matches played: 0

NEROCA FC wins: 0

Sreenidi Deccan FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Team News

All players from both sides will be available for selection during their I-League 2021-22 season opener.

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook page

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Prediction

Sreenidi Deccean FC are a stronger side on paper when compared to NEROCA FC. They have roped in some experienced players who have played for various teams across the Indian football circuit.

Moreover, the club were phenomenal in the recently concluded edition of the IFA Shield. Thus, they are likely to win this encounter.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 0 - 2 Sreenidi Deccan FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy