NEROCA vs Aizawl FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA FC will take on Aizawl FC in the 63rd match of the I-League 2021-22 on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. The two sides head into this encounter on the back of contrasting results.

NEROCA FC are currently placed fifth in the I-League standings with 16 points from nine encounters. They have four wins and draws each thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while their remaining one game ended in a loss.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are placed 10th in the I-League table with nine points from 10 matches so far this season. They have registered three wins and seven losses in the I-League 2021-22.

NEROA FC walk into this encounter on the back of a 2-1 victory against Kenkre FC. Sweden Fernandes scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute for NEROCA. However, Kenkre FC striker Ranjeet Pandre struck right before half time to level the score at 1-1.

Kenkre FC couldn't hold on to a draw as Sergio Mendigutxia put one into the back of the net and guided NEROCA FC to a comfortable victory.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Gokulam Kerala FC. Jourdaine Fletcher struck in the 64th & 89th minute to give the Kerala-based club a lead in the game. However, Ayush Dev Chhetri struck at stoppage time, but that wasn't enough for the club to make a comeback into the game.

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other a couple of times thus far, with Aizawl FC having won both games thus far.

Matches Played: 2

Aizawl FC: 2

NEROCA FC: 0

Draws: 0

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC: Team News

Aizawl FC defender Robert Primus has been suspended for their I-League fixture against NEROCA FC.

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

NEROCA vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

Prediction: NEROCA FC 2 - 1 Aizawl FC

