NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA FC will take on Indian Arrows in Match 43 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

NEROCA FC are placed fifth in the I-League with 10 points from six matches. They have registered a couple of wins and four draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows find themselves in 11th place with five points from six encounters. They have one win and a couple of draws to their name, while the club have lost their other three games.

NEROCA FC walk into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi FC. Sergio Mendigutxia converted a penalty in first-half injury time to give his side a 1-0 lead. However, Sudeva Delhi FC's Shubho Paul converted a penalty in the 45+6th minute to level the scores. Eventually, the match ended in a draw and both sides had to split a point each.

Indian Arrows, on the other hand, met Sreenidi Deccan FC in their previous I-League outing. They lost the match 2-1.

NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head

Both sides have met each other on three occasions thus far, with the two sides having won a game each. The remaining game between the two sides finished in draws.

Matches Played: 3

NEROCA FC wins: 1

India Arrows wins: 1

Draws: 1

NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Prediction

NEROCA FC have performed better than the Indian Arrows in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They are likely to win this match with ease.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 3 - 1 Indian Arrows

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava