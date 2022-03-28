NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA FC will take on Indian Arrows in Match 43 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.
NEROCA FC are placed fifth in the I-League with 10 points from six matches. They have registered a couple of wins and four draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.
Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows find themselves in 11th place with five points from six encounters. They have one win and a couple of draws to their name, while the club have lost their other three games.
NEROCA FC walk into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi FC. Sergio Mendigutxia converted a penalty in first-half injury time to give his side a 1-0 lead. However, Sudeva Delhi FC's Shubho Paul converted a penalty in the 45+6th minute to level the scores. Eventually, the match ended in a draw and both sides had to split a point each.
Indian Arrows, on the other hand, met Sreenidi Deccan FC in their previous I-League outing. They lost the match 2-1.
NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head
Both sides have met each other on three occasions thus far, with the two sides having won a game each. The remaining game between the two sides finished in draws.
Matches Played: 3
NEROCA FC wins: 1
India Arrows wins: 1
Draws: 1
NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Team News
Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.
NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details
TV: 1Sports.
Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.
NEROCA vs Indian Arrows: Prediction
NEROCA FC have performed better than the Indian Arrows in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They are likely to win this match with ease.
Prediction: NEROCA FC 3 - 1 Indian Arrows