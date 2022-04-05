NEROCA vs Kenkre FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA will take on Kenkre FC in the 55th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

NEROCA FC are placed sixth in the table with 13 points from eight matches this season. They have three wins and four draws to their name, while losing just one match so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are reeling at the bottom of the I-League standings with just a couple of points from as many encounters as NEROCA FC. They have two draws and six losses to their name this season. Kenkre FC are the only club to not have won a single game so far in the I-League 2021-22.

Both sides come into this encounter on the back of a loss and will look to get back to winning ways when they face each other on Tuesday.

NEROCA FC went down to the Churchill Brothers 2-4 in their previous I-League encounter. Kenkre FC, on the other hand, succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan FC in their latest outing.

NEROCA vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, the two sides will meet each other for the first time.

NEROCA vs Kenkre FC: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

NEROCA vs Kenkre FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

NEROCA vs Kenkre FC: Prediction

Kenkre FC haven't won a single game thus far and are very likely to lose their next match against NEROCA FC as well. The latter side are strong favorites to win this game and move up to fourth place.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 2-0 Kenkre FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee