NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

NEROCA FC will take on Rajasthan FC in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 match on Saturday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. Both sides are in the Championship zone and will look to finish atop the points table.

NEROCA FC are placed sixth in the I-League standings with 18 points from 12 encounters. They have four wins and a couple of losses to their name, while their remaining six matches ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC are at the bottom of the Championship standings with 16 points from as many games as their opponents. They have three wins and as many losses as NEROCA FC. The Rajasthan-based club have drawn seven games thus far.

NEROCA FC come into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC. Marcus Joseph scored the opening goal of the match at the second minute. However, Sergio Mendigutxia put one into the back of the net in the 13th minute to level the scores.

Rajasthan FC, on the other hand, squared off against Sreenidi Deccan FC during their previous outing. The match ended in a stalemate.

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other only once thus far, with the game ending with a 1-1 draw.

Matches Played: 1

NEROCA FC: 0

Rajasthan FC: 0

Draw: 1

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

NEROCA vs Rajasthan FC: Prediction

One can expect a hard-fought contest when the two sides meet each other on Saturday.

Prediction: NEROCA FC 1-1 Rajasthan FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee