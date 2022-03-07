Rajasthan FC vs Aizawl FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Rajasthan FC will take on Aizawl FC in Match 16 of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Rajasthan FC are placed 12th in the points table, having lost the only game they've played thus far. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are reeling at the bottom of the I-League standings with zero points, having lost both their encounters so far.

The Rajasthan-based club lost their season opener against RoundGlass Punjab FC 2-0. They will look to bag their first victory of the season when they take on Aizawl FC in the opening encounter on Tuesday.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, lost against Real Kashmir FC 3-2 in their season opener. The club then succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Mohammedan SC in their second match.

They haven't had the best start to the ongoing edition of the I-League. The north-eastern club will hope to come out of the rut and bag their first point at the earliest.

Rajasthan FC vs Aizawl FC: Head-to-head

The two sides will play against each other for the first time. Hence, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 0.

Rajasthan FC wins: 0.

Aizawl FC wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Rajasthan FC vs Aizawl FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection. None of the players from either side are injured or suspended.

Rajasthan FC vs Aizawl FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Rajasthan FC vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

Neither side has won a single game thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Despite Aizawl FC having experience of playing in the I-League, Rajasthan FC will have the upper hand in this encounter.

The latter side boasts a stronger squad when compared to their opponents and are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC 2-1 Aizawl FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee