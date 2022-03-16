Rajasthan FC vs Indian Arrows: Who will win today's I-League match?

Rajasthan FC will take on the Indian Arrows in Match 28 of the I-League 2021-22 on Wednesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

New entrants Rajasthan FC are placed eighth in the I-League standings with four points from three encounters. They have a win, a draw and a loss each thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, the Indian Arrows are placed one spot above their upcoming opponents. They find themselves in seventh place with four points and have played as many games as Rajasthan FC. The Arrows have also registered one win, a draw and a loss each so far this season.

Rajasthan FC walk into this encounter on the back of a 0 - 0 draw against Sudeva Delhi FC. The Indian Arrows, on the other hand, succumbed to a 4 - 0 defeat against Mohammedan SC in their previous outing.

Both sides look evenly matched on paper and thus we're in for a cracker of a contest.

Rajasthan FC vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head

Rajasthan FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Matches Played: 0

Rajasthan FC win: 0

Indian Arrows win: 0

Draws: 0

Rajasthan FC vs Indian Arrows: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection. None of their players are suspended and there are no injuries to speak of.

Rajasthan FC vs Indian Arrows: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Rajasthan FC vs Indian Arrows: Prediction

Both sides have fared equally well in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Thus, we predict a draw when the two sides meet on Wednesday. However, one can expect a close-fought affair.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC 0 - 0 Indian Arrows

