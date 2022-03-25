Rajasthan FC vs Kenkre: Who will win today's I-League match?

Rajasthan FC will take on Kenkre FC in the upcoming I-League 2021-22 encounter on Friday (March 25) at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Rajasthan FC are placed sixth in the I-League standings with eight points from five encounters. They have a couple of wins and draws each thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while their remaining one game ended in a loss.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are the only side that hasn't bagged a victory so far this season. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary point from as many games as Rajasthan FC.

The Mumbai-based club have lost four and drawn one game so far in the I-League 2021-22.

Rajasthan FC come into this encounter on the back of a 2-0 victory against the Churchill Brothers. Alocious Muthayyan scored a couple of goals in the first half to ensure his side bagged three full points.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, succumbed to a defeat against Mohammedan SC during their previous outing. Marcus Joseph scored the only goal of the match at the 72nd minute to ensure the Black Panthers a comfortable victory.

Rajasthan FC vs Kenkre: Head-to-head

Both sides are making their I-League debuts this season and thus haven't faced each other in the past.

Matches Played: 0

Rajasthan FC wins: 0

Kenkre FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Rajasthan FC vs Kenkre: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Rajasthan FC vs Kenkre: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Rajasthan FC vs Kenkre: Prediction

Rajasthan FC have a decent record in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are struggling to bag their first victory of the season and might have to wait longer for it.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC 2-0 Kenkre FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar