Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir: Who will win today's I-League match?

Rajasthan FC will take on Real Kashmir in the 65th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a loss in their previous match and will look to get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Rajasthan FC are placed seventh in the table with 13 points from nine encounters. They have registered three wins and four losses so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League while their remaining two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC are placed ninth in the I-League standings with 11 points from as many encounters as Rajasthan FC. They have a couple of wins and losses each to their name thus far this season, apart from five draws.

Rajasthan FC squared off against Mohammedan SC in their previous I-League match. Azharuddin Mallick and Nikola Stojanović scored a goal each in the first half of the game for the Black Panthers. Omar Ramos put one into the back of the net in the 70th minute but couldn't save his side from going down 1-2.

Real Kashmir FC, meanwhile, succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the Churchill Brothers SC in their most recent clash.

Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir: Head-to-head

Rajasthan FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, this will be the first encounter between the two sides.

Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Rajasthan FC vs Real Kashmir: Prediction

Both sides have fared decently in the ongoing edition of the I-League. We're thus predicting a hard-fought draw between the two sides.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC 1-1 Real Kashmir

