Rajasthan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Rajasthan FC will take on Sudeva FC in Match 19 of the I-League 2021/22 at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Rajasthan FC are placed ninth in the I-League table with three points from a couple of games. They have one win and a loss each so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC are placed one spot above Rajasthan FC with an identical number of points from three encounters this season. The Delhi-based club have one victory and a couple of losses to their name in the current edition.

Rajasthan FC are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC in their previous match. Aman Thapa scored the only goal of the night at the 37th minute to guide Rajasthan FC to an easy victory.

Sudeva Delhi FC managed to bag their first victory of the season against the Churchill Brothers in their most recent I-League fixture. William Pauliankhum put one into the back of the net in the 83rd minute to guide Sudeva Delhi FC to a 1-0 victory.

Rajasthan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Head-to-head

The two sides will meet for the first time in the I-League. Hence, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 0

Rajasthan FC win: 0

Sudeva Delhi FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Rajasthan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

Rajasthan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Rajasthan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Prediction

Both sides are coming into this clash with winning momentum. One can expect a fair encounter when the two sides square off on Friday.

Prediction: Rajasthan FC 0-0 Sudeva Delhi FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee