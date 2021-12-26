Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Rajasthan United FC take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in Match 3 of the I-League on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Rajasthan United FC are new to the league and will look to start their campaign with a victory. However, it was announced earlier that the club will have only 9 players registered for the fixture.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC have a strong and well-composed squad heading into the season. Bikramjit Singh will lead the club in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

As part of their Indian contingent, Bikash Yumnam, Bikramjit Singh, Sumeet Passi, Cavin Lobo, Robin Singh, Rino Anto, Kean Lewis, Keegan Pereira and CK Vineeth will represent the Punjab-based club in the I-League.

These players have played for various teams in the past and will have plenty of experience to bring to the team. Moreover, the club has four overseas players who will boost their chances of winning the title.

English players Josef Yarney & Kurtis Guthrie, Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia and Australian striker Travis Major make up their foreign contingent.

Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Head-to-Head

The two sides have never met each other in the past. They will play against each other for the first time on Sunday.

Matches played: 0

Rajasthan United FC wins: 0

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Team News

Rajasthan United FC @RajasthanUnited CLUB STATEMENT: We at RUFC are deeply disappointed for the situation regarding player registration. We apologise to our players, sponsors and fans unreservedly.😞 CLUB STATEMENT: We at RUFC are deeply disappointed for the situation regarding player registration. We apologise to our players, sponsors and fans unreservedly.😞 https://t.co/ewGsFRql4g

All of RoundGlass Punjab FC's players will be available for selection during their I-League 2021-22 season opener. Meanwhile, Rajasthan United FC will play their first match with only nine players on the field.

The Rajasthan-based club won't be able to field 11 players due to player registration rules. The players signed by the club will be registered officially as part of the team during the transfer window that is set to open in January.

Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook page

Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Prediction

Rajasthan United FC will miss the services of their key players and thus are unlikely to win this fixture.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rajasthan United FC 0 - 2 RoundGlass Punjab FC

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule