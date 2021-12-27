Real Kashmir FC vs Aizwal FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Real Kashmir FC take on Aizwal FC in Match 5 of the I-League on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Real Kashmir FC will start the season as favorites owing to the experience and depth they have in their squad for the ongoing I-League season. Scottish defender Mason Robertson will wear the captaincy armband during the season.

The other foreign player in the squad is Spanish midfielder Fran Gonzalez. He has previously represented Mohun Bagan and Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC. The Kashmir-based club have also roped in the services of Brazilian striker Tiago Adan and Korean defender Park Jong-oh.

Bilal Khan, Thoi Singh, Sena Ralte, and Surchandra Singh are a few Indian players to watch out for in the Real Kashmir FC side.

Aizwal FC, on the other hand, also have four foreign players in their squad.They are Olim Jon Karimov, Bazie Armand, Dipanda Dicka and Willis Plaza. The club has built their squad mainly around local talent.

Real Kashmir FC vs Aizwal FC: Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on five previous occasions. Real Kashmir FC have won three matches, while the remaining two games ended in draws.

Matches played: 5

Real Kashmir FC wins: 3

Aizwal CFC wins: 0

Draws: 2

Real Kashmir FC vs Aizwal FC: Team News

All players from both sides will be available for selection during their I-League 2021-22 season opener.

Real Kashmir FC vs Aizwal FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook page

Real Kashmir FC vs Aizwal FC: Prediction

Real Kashmir FC are undoubtedly a stronger side in all aspects of the game. They have a balanced and experienced squad and should win this game with ease. However, Aizwal FC have a strong foreign contingent and will put in their best foot forward to end up on the winning side.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC 3 - 1 Aizwal FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy