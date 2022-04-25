×
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

The Indian Arrows players training ahead of their next encounter (AIFF Media)
Baraneetharan K
Modified Apr 25, 2022 03:11 PM IST
Preview

Real Kashmir FC will square off against AIFF development side Indian Arrows in the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

The AIFF Development side Indian Arrows have been thrown on the backfoot once more. In their most recent match, they drew with TRAU FC, leaving them in the bottom two of the league table.

The Indian Arrows are currently fifth in the Relegation Zone standings with 10 points. They have two wins, four draws and seven losses in the I-League 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC have been in a rut of late, finishing third in the I-League relegation standings with 13 points from 13 games. In the current I-League season, they have a couple of wins, seven draws, and four losses to their name.

Here is how the Indian Arrows 🏹 and @realkashmirfc will line up#RKFCARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/X8h8B16WYq

Real Kashmir are coming off a 2-3 loss to Aizawl FC in their previous match. In the first half, the latter team scored two goals. Mason Robertson, though, scored twice in the 60th minute to tie the game before Aizawl FC sneaked a narrow win.

The narrative of the current I-League season is quite complicated for both teams, but a win maintains their spirits high moving into the new season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can overcome their previous setbacks and get back on track.

Real Kashmir have had a better season than the Indian Arrows thus far and are likely to win the forthcoming match.

Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other three times before, with the Kashmiri side winning twice and the Indian Arrows failing to win even once. The final game between the two teams ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 3

Real Kashmir FC wins: 2

Indian Arrows wins: 0

Draw: 1

The teams have arrived at the stadium as Indian Arrows 🏹 take on @realkashmirfc#RKFCARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/RTKcVT3QVb

Top scorers in the current season

Real Kashmir: Mason Robertson (nine goals in 12 matches) and Tiago Adan (seven goals in nine matches)

Indian Arrows: Vibin Mohanan (one goal in nine matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

Real Kashmir: Niraj Kumar (one clean sheet in two matches)

Indian Arrows: Ahan Prakash (two clean sheets in two matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Passes: Vibin Mohanan - 792 (Indian Arrows)

Most ariel duels won: Mason Lee Robertson - 64 (Real Kashmir)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

