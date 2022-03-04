Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Real Kashmir FC will lock horns with Kenkre FC Match 11 of the I-League 2021-22 on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Real Kashmir FC took on Aizwal FC in their season opener on 27 December. Brazilian striker Tiago Adan scored a couple of goals for Real Kashmir FC, while Scottish Mason Robertson also put one into the back of the net for the Kashmir-based club.

Meanwhile, Aizwal FC scored a couple of goals but fell short with a goal during their previous encounter. Real Kashmir FC were undoubtedly at their best throughout the game to ensure they bag three full points in their season opener.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season. Cameroon defender Zacharie Mbenda will hold the key for the club in their defense. All eyes will be on him to stop the Real Kashmir FC players from scoring goals.

Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-Head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, both sides will play against each other for the first time. Hence, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 0.

Real Kashmir FC wins: 0.

Kenkre FC wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC: Team News

None of the players from either side are injured or suspended. All players are available for selection.

Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC: Prediction

Real Kashmir FC are undoubtedly a stronger and more consistent side when compared to Kenkre FC. The latter side lack experienced players and haven't played on a big stage thus far.

The Kashmir-based club will surely get past Kenkre FC with ease.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC 3 - 1 Kenkre FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy