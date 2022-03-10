Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Real Kashmir FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in Match 21 of the I-League 2021/22 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Real Kashmir FC are placed fourth in the I-League standings with four points from three encounters. They have one win, a draw and a loss each thus far in the ongoing edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC find themselves in seventh place. They have three points against their name from as many matches, having registered one victory and a couple of losses this season.

Real Kashmir FC come into this encounter on the back of a disappointing 5-1 loss against Gokulam Kerala FC. Tiago Adan scored Real Kashmir FC's only goal. They will look to bounce back from a massive loss and add a few more points to their tally.

Sreenidi Deecan FC, meanwhile, succumbed to a 3-1 loss against Mohammedan SC in their previous outing. David Munoz scored a goal in the 16th minute to give his side the lead in the game. However, Mohammedan SC struck thrice to bag full three points.

Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Head-to-head

Sreenidi Deccan FC have made their I-League debut this season. Thus, the two sides will face each other for the first time.

Matches played: 0.

Real Kashmir FC wins: 0.

Sreenidi Deccan FC wins: 0.

Draws: 0.

Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Team News

Real Kashmir FC's left-back Prakash Sarkar will miss this encounter against Sreenidi Deccan FC due to suspension.

Real Kashmir FC: Prakash Sarkar - Suspended

Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Prediction

The two sides look evenly matched on paper and fans can expect a cracker when they clash on Friday. However, Real Kashmir FC have a few experienced players in their ranks, which will bolster their chances of winning this encounter.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC 2-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee