Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan SC: Who will win today's I-League match?

Real Kashmir FC will take on Mohammedan SC in the 69th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Thursday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Real Kashmir FC are placed eighth in the I-League standings with 12 points from ten encounters. They have a couple of wins and losses each to their name thus far in the ongoing edition of the league.

The Kashmir-based club have drawn their remaining six games this season.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC find themselves placed second in the points table with 22 points from as many games as Real Kashmir FC. They have seven wins and a draw so far this season.

The Black Panthers have lost a couple of games in the I-League 2021-22.

The Kolkata-based club come into this encounter on the back of a 3-1 loss against RoundGlass Punjab FC. They are strong contenders to win the I-League 2021-22 and will look to bag a victory against Real Kashmir FC on Saturday.

Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, drew their previous encounter 2-2 against Rajasthan FC. They will look to add more points to their tally as we reach closer to the end of Phase 1 of the competition.

Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan SC: Head-to-head

The two teams have met each other a couple of times, with both sides having won a game each.

Matches Played: 2

Mohammedan SC: 1

Real Kashmir FC: 1

Draws: 0

Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan SC: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan SC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

Mohammedan SC have performed better when compared to Real Kashmir FC in the ongoing edition of the I-League. They should get past them with ease.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC 1 - 3 Mohammedan SC.

