Real Kashmir vs Sudeva Delhi: Who will win today's I-League match?

Real Kashmir FC will take on Sudeva Delhi in Match 46 of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Real Kashmir FC are placed sixth in the I-League table with nine points from six encounters. They have two wins, three draws and one loss so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC are placed 12th in the table with five points from seven games. They have only one win and a couple of draws to their name, while losing their remaining four matches.

Real Kashmir FC come into this encounter on the back of a 2-0 victory against RoundGlass Punjab FC. Mason Robertson scored a goal in the first half, while Surchandra Singh found the back of the net in the second half of the game.

Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, drew their previous I-League match against NEROCA FC. The two sides converted a penalty each in the first half of the encounter.

Real Kashmir vs Sudeva Delhi: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on two occasions thus far, with Sudeva Delhi FC having won a game. The remaining match between the two sides ended in a draw.

They have met once in the I-League and once in the 2nd division.

Matches Played: 2

Real Kashmir FC wins: 0

Sudeva Delhi FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Real Kashmir vs Sudeva Delhi: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Real Kashmir vs Sudeva Delhi: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Real Kashmir vs Sudeva Delhi: Prediction

Real Kashmir FC will start this fixture as the favorites, having performed quite well this season. However, Sudeva Delhi FC have the firepower in their ranks to cause an upset.

Fans should look forward to an exciting and hard-fought contest during the first game of the day.

Prediction: Real Kashmir FC 2-1 Sudeva Delhi FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee