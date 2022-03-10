RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Aizawl FC in Match 20 of the I-League 2021/22 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed fourth in the I-League table with seven points from three encounters. They have a couple of wins and a draw to their name thus far in the ongoing edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their matches this season. They will come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss against Rajasthan FC.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, thumped Kenkre FC 4-0 in their previous outing. Ranjeet Pandre started off with an own goal for the Punjab-based club. Kurtis Guthrie scored a brace during the first half, while Robin Singh put one into the back of the net in the 73rd minute for RoundGlass Punjab FC.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC: Head-to-head

RoundGlass Punjab FC have a 50% win record against the Imphal-based club, having won one out of their two meetings thus far.

Matches played: 2

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 1

Aizawl FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC: Team News

All of RoundGlass Punjab FC's players will be available for selection during their upcoming I-League fixture against Aizawl FC.

The latter side will, however, miss the services of Robert Primus and R. Malsawmtluanga. Both players were booked during the stoppage time of their last game and will have to sit out against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Aizawl FC: Robert Primus and R. Malsawmtluanga - Suspension

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC: Prediction

RoundGlass Punjab FC have been a strong and consistent side so far this season. They are in fine form and are likely to get past Aizawl FC with ease.

Prediction: RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-0 Aizawl FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee