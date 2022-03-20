RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA: Who will win today's I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on NEROCA FC in Match 33 of the I-League 2021-22 on Sunday (March 20) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed third in the I-League standings with 10 points from five encounters this season. They have had three wins, a draw and a loss in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC are placed fourth in the table, with eight points from four matches this season. They have a couple of wins and draws each against their name and will look to add more points to their tally.

RoundGlass Punjab FC lost their previous encounter against Sreenidi Deccan FC 1-2, courtesy of a brace by Nigerian player Ogana Louis.

NEROCA FC, on the other hand, drew their previous encounter against Real Kashmir FC. The two sides scored three goals each, sharing points.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on seven occasions till date, with RoundGlass Punjab FC having the upper hand with five wins to their name. NEROCA FC have a solitary win to their name, while the remaining game ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 7

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 5

NEROCA FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA: Prediction

Both sides have fared equally well in the ongoing edition of the I-League. However, the Punjab-based club have the edge over their opponents, having defeated them five times in the past.

However, one cannot rule out NEROCA FC, considering their fine form this season.

We can expect a close encounter when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Prediction: RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-2 NEROCA FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee