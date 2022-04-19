RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala: Who will win today's I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the 77th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed third in the I-League standings with 23 points from 11 encounters. They have seven wins to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League, apart from a couple of draws and losses each.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC are enjoying a great season at the top of the points table. They have 27 points from as many encounters as RoundGlass Punjab FC. With eight wins and three draws to their name, the Malabarians are strong favorites to win the I-League 2021-22.

The Kerala-based club head into this encounter on the back of a 4-0 victory against Sudeva Delhi FC in their most recent fixture on Friday. RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, defeated TRAU FC 1-0 in their previous I-League fixture.

Both sides are on a four-match winning streak and will look to extend it when they meet each other on Tuesday.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on three occasions thus far, with Gokulam Kerala FC having won a couple of games. RoundGlass Punjab FC have no wins to their name, while one game ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 3

RoundGlass Punjab FC: 0

Gokulam Kerala FC: 2

Draw: 1

RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala: Prediction

Going by their form and consistency this season, table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC are expected to clinch a narrow win in this contest.

Prediction: RoundGlass Punjab FC 1-2 Gokulam Kerala FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee