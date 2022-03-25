×
Create
Notifications

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Who will win today's I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC training - Image Courtesy: I-League Twitter
RoundGlass Punjab FC training - Image Courtesy: I-League Twitter
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 25, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Preview

RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Real Kashmir FC in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 encounter on Friday (March 25) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed fourth in the I-League points table with 11 points from six encounters. They have three wins and a loss to their name so far this season, while their remaining two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC are placed ninth in the I-League standings with six points from five matches. They have one win and loss each in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Their remaining three games ended in draws.

The Punjab-based club walk into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against NEROCA FC. Sergio Mendigutxia scored the opening goal for NEROCA, which was later equalized by RoundGlass Punjab FC's Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam. The match ended in a draw with both sides splitting a point each.

Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, drew their previous encounter against NEROCA FC. The close-fought contest ended in a draw, with both sides having scored three goals each.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Head-to-head

Both sides have played three matches against each other thus far, with RoundGlass Punjab FC winning a couple of them. Real Kashmir FC have no wins to their name, while their remaining encounter ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 3

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 2

Real Kashmir FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Prediction

RoundGlass Punjab FC will start this fixture as favorites. However, one cannot rule out Real Kashmir FC as they the potential to cause an upset.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: RoundGlas Punjab FC 2 - 2 Real Kashmir FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी