RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Who will win today's I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Real Kashmir FC in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 encounter on Friday (March 25) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

RoundGlass Punjab FC are placed fourth in the I-League points table with 11 points from six encounters. They have three wins and a loss to their name so far this season, while their remaining two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC are placed ninth in the I-League standings with six points from five matches. They have one win and loss each in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Their remaining three games ended in draws.

The Punjab-based club walk into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against NEROCA FC. Sergio Mendigutxia scored the opening goal for NEROCA, which was later equalized by RoundGlass Punjab FC's Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam. The match ended in a draw with both sides splitting a point each.

Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, drew their previous encounter against NEROCA FC. The close-fought contest ended in a draw, with both sides having scored three goals each.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Head-to-head

Both sides have played three matches against each other thus far, with RoundGlass Punjab FC winning a couple of them. Real Kashmir FC have no wins to their name, while their remaining encounter ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 3

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 2

Real Kashmir FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir: Prediction

RoundGlass Punjab FC will start this fixture as favorites. However, one cannot rule out Real Kashmir FC as they the potential to cause an upset.

Prediction: RoundGlas Punjab FC 2 - 2 Real Kashmir FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava